I Never Opened A Secret Company Like Peter Okoye Claimed, It Is Very Public – Jude Okoye

Popular music executive, Jude Okoye has come out to deny opening a secret company as claimed by his younger brother, Peter Okoye. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his Northside Music company has been in existence for 11 years and it was never secret in any form or manner, especially because the same company popularly signed Cynthia Morgan years ago.

He added that Peter and Paul have their own private companies, so he wonders why Peter has a problem with him having his own.

His words, “Northside entertainment has been existing for 11 years. It became a shocker for you seeing it after 11 years. It’s like me coming out to say P-Classic (Peter’s company) or Rude Boy Record (Paul’s company) is a secret company because I don’t have anything to do with it.

Everybody has their own separate company that they are running aside P-square. I also have mine. So what is the problem?”

WOW.

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.