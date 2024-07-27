I Never Said I’ll Be Leaving Manchester City Next Season – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future at the club. He recently provided cryptic responses about his City future, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he only remembers saying after staying at City for 8 years, he is currently closer to leaving than staying, but he never said he is leaving for sure.

Pep added that he would definitely not be with the English champions for eight more years.

His words, “When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that. We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay. [I was] saying that I [had] been eight years in Man City. So I’m not here for eight more years. So that’s why I’m closer to leaving than staying. But I didn’t say I’m leaving!”

On his players, “Still they run like they ran for eight years, it doesn’t matter the competition, it doesn’t matter the tournament.

It’s good to refresh, for players and managers. At the same time, we have had success and are still winning Premier Leagues and we are playing competitions like the Champions League. This is my feeling right now.”

Pep Guardiola Sala is a Spanish professional football manager and former player who is currently managing Premier League club Manchester City. Guardiola is the only manager to win the continental treble twice, the youngest to win the UEFA Champions League, and he also holds the records for the most consecutive league games won in La Liga, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League. He is considered to be one of the greatest managers of all time

Guardiola has played for and advocated on behalf of the Catalonia football team. Between 1995 and 2005, he played seven friendly games for Catalonia.

Under Guardiola’s predecessor Frank Rijkaard, Barcelona were known for a 4–3–3 with plenty of flair with Ronaldinho being the centre point of the attack. Under Guardiola, however, the team became more disciplined with a greater focus on possession and a disciplined and aggressive pressing style.

Guardiola was born to Dolors and Valentí. He has two older sisters and a younger brother, Pere, a football agent. He is an atheist. Guardiola met his wife Cristina Serra when he was 18. They married on 29 May 2014.