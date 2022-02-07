I Realized My Health Issue Was Serious When I Saw A Lot Of Monitors Around Me – Aguero

Ex-Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has come out to open up on the heart ailment that led to his retirement. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the moment he realised the problem was serious was when he arrived in the hospital and they left him in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around him.

Aguero added that after two days of being hospitalized, he started becoming really nervous and scared before retirement eventually dawned on him.

His words, “The first 15 days I had a terrible time.”

“When it happened, I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine, but when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me, I realized something was bad. And after two days hospitalized, I started to become nervous.”