I Regret The S*x Tape I Made With My Ex In The Early 2000s – Paris Hilton

Popular celebrity, Paris Hilton has come out to speak about her regrets over the s*x tape she made with her ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, which was leaked in the early 2000s. She recently had her say in her upcoming book Paris: The Memoir, and fans have been reacting.

According to Paris, her ex actually pressured her into doing it because he said if she didn’t, someone else would.

She added that her ex told her that such tapes are normal in his relationships even when she felt weird and uncomfortable about it.

Her words, “I don’t remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love.”

“He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, “I can’t. It’s too embarrassing”.”

“He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games.”

