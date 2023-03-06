I Retire From Hollywood With A Heavy Heart And A Sense Of Relief – Isaiah Washington

Popular Hollywood actor, Isaiah Washington has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 59. He recently blamed the haters for the shocking decision, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his decision to retire was made with a heavy heart and a sense of relief because he is no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a color construct that keeps human beings divided.

Washington added that he is also not going to be interested in anything politics anytime soon.

His words, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today.”

“Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twa***r since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.”

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a “color construct” that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism.”

“Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all!”

“I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America.”

“Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!”