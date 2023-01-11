I Send My Love To Sickle Cell Patients Fighting To Stay Alive – Phyno

Popular rapper, Phyno has come out to debunk claims made by one of his fans that he is a sickle cell patient. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
The fan wrote, “Since I heard Phyno has sickle cell the love tripled, I pray God grants him the strength to keep fighting.”
Phyno replied, ”Lol . No I’m not sickle cell. Love to everyone fighting it tho.”
WOW.
