I Shouldn’t Have Played Certain Games That Worsened My Injury – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to open up on the injury issues that have put his Euro 2024 participation in doubt. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he remembers feeling something against Aston Villa and coming off at half-time, but a scan came back and revealed it was not serious, only for him to play again and then worsen the situation.

Shaw added that if his manager asks him to play any match, he can never say no, but he shouldn’t have played certain games since last season.

His words, “I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time. It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that. The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played.”

