I Speak To My Late Father And Son’s Ashes From Time To Time – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to describe the death of his newborn son as the worst moment of his life. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was most likely the worst moment he passed through in his life since his father died, and it was very hard to understand at the time.

Ronaldo added that he still speaks to their ashes from time to time, and they are on his side.

His words, “Probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died.”

“When you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it’s hard.”

“Me and Gio (Georgina) had difficult moments. It was very, very difficult to understand what is going on in that period of my life.”

“The football don’t stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life.”

On their ashes, “I talk with them all the time and they are on my side.”

“You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father.”

“And it’s something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son.”