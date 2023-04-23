I Started Falling Into Depression After Tory Lanez Shot Me – Megan Thee Stallion

Popular rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has come out to speak about being shot by her former close friend, Tory Lanez. She recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she sometimes wishes she could have handled the situation privately, but as soon as her attacker made it public, there was simply no going back.

Megan added that she did not feel like making music after the incident because she was in a very depressed place at the time.

Her words, “I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable.”

“I wish I could have handled this situation privately. That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained.”

“Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing, and still releasing music. The truth is that I started falling into a depression.”

“I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

“I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”