I Still Don’t Understand MUFC’s First Half Vs Atletico Madrid – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to give a harsh evaluation of Manchester United’s first-half display vs Atletico Madrid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he still cannot believe what MUFC played in the first half because the plan for the game completely went into the dustbin.

Ralf added that he was pleased with the improved second half and the way his team were more mature in possession.

His words, “I don’t know if I rescued it but after the performance in the first half, it could only get better,”

“What we played in the first half I still cannot believe. We played without conviction, without aggression and that is why we were struggling.”

“Second half we did better, more possession in areas that mattered and if we played another 10 minutes we might have won the game. We have to play better in the first half, I was very disappointed by that performance in the first half.”

“Against and with the ball we were far too apprehensive and did not take any risks. We only played it in our own half and then it is difficult against a team like Atletico.”

“Their goal was difficult to defend, a brilliant cross and finish. We have to play with more conviction on the ball, we need more deep runs and the way we scored the goal was exactly that. This is how we have to play against them.”

“After seven minutes we were 1-0 down [and] the plan was in the dustbin.”