I Still Love Donald Trump Despite His Conviction – Daughter

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump has come out to break her silence after her dad was found guilty on all 34 charges in hush money case. She recently shared a heartfelt message of support for her father, and fans have been reacting.

The former first daughter simply flaunted a photo of a young Donald Trump holding her as a kid on his lap to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “I love you dad,” alongside a heart emoji.

Trump was found guilty on all counts by a Manhattan jury for forging business records to hide money paid to porn star, Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

WOW.

