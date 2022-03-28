I Still Think Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Was Staged – Uti Nwachukwu

Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu has come out to react to Will Smith’s outburst against Chris Rock at the Oscars last night. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, if loving someone puts you in a bad and shameful light from time to time, it will eventually lead one to a dead end.

Uti added that his first thought when he saw the clip was that the entire thing was staged.

Hid words, ”My friends and I have been talking about Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock.

First Of all I think it STAGED! lol”

“But if it wasn’t staged. Then my tweet is my conclusion because whattttt!?!!!! On INTERNATIONAL TV?!!?”

“My take is that GI Jane is associated with strength and resilience in women. It’s even a symbol of pride sef.

If it was derogatory I for say emm okay.”

“Let’s not forget that Him and Jada have consistently made them both look bad !! Whether it’s by hurting him with public admission of entanglement or him talking about their sex life (Abi was it her again sef)lol. Now na fight he wan de fight ??”

“How many people he wan de slap ??

Watch what would happen and how people are going to milk this.”

“HE IS ALSO A COMEDIAN NA! HE CANT BE OVERREACTING NAAAA”

“If it were 50CENT e for slap am? OR EVEN DAVE CHAPELLE??!!!

“His wife has made him a joke since the august thing !”

“All this one na suppression cause am ! Transferred aggression!!”

“He probably wishes he could slap The culprit but he can’t because Gentlemen DONT! IT IS WRONG!!

••

What’s paining me is that This has over shadowed his life long dream of winning an Oscar.”

“Sad sad saaaaad!”

“He should have exercised more restraint! He’s not a 25 35 or even a 45 year old.”

“Again if this wasnt staged then he needs SERIOUS THERAPY.

He went thru so many emotions under an hour. E laugh. E vex. E cry”

••

“THE PEN WOULD HAVE BEEN MIGHTIER THAN THE SLAP IN THIS CASE.”

“JADA FOR COMPOSE AND RELEASE A HEARTFELT STATEMENT TO FINISH CHRIS! This is 2022 Na!!”