I Stopped Owning A Phone Because I Couldn’t Continue Replying Excessive Messages – Ed Sheeran

Popular singer, Ed Sheeran has come out to open up about why he does not have a phone. He recently had his say during on a podcast episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he decided to stop using phones because constantly replying text messages led to multiple conversations at once, and failing to reply made people conclude he is rude.

Ed Sheeran added that right now, he only has a device to record and a working email handled by his team.

His words, “I don’t have a number, but you can have my email. That isn’t me playing you off either.

I have something to like video stuff that would then go up on social media. But it’s not like an active working phone.

I had the same number from like age 15, I think. I got famous, and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just – people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.

I feel like with phones, everyone expects you to reply, and if you don’t reply, it’s rude. Sometimes you’re just not in a headspace to reply, you’re busy or doing whatever, but then you reply, then they reply back… and suddenly you’re in like 40 conversations at once.”

WOW.