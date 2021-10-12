I Take Back My Virginity Claim – Broda Shaggi

Popular Instagram comedians, Broda Shaggi and Mr Macaroni have come out to deny being virgins following a call out post by an Instagram user. A lady recently accused Broda Shaggi of lying to sleep with her, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Also reacting, Broda Shaggi immediately wrote that he is taking back his virginity claim even if it was a joke to begin with.

Mr Macaroni added that he is also retracting his virginity claim before a lady will threaten him with clips as well.

LOL.

Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Debo Adedayo is a Nigerian actor, comedian, entrepreneur and social media influencer popularly known for his “ooin you’re doing well” phrase.

Mr Macaroni started his career as an actor but he recently came into limelight after starting a series of comedy skits. In most of his skits, he usually plays the role of a sugar daddy, looking for a side chick and its always full of adventures.

He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria into a family of 10. His father is a journalist, while his mother is an educationist. He describes his childhood as ‘simple’ and always states that he was inspired by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy. He gained admission to study Creative arts at Redeemer’s University, Osun State.