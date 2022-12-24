I Thank Brentford Fans For Their Tremendous Support Over The Years – Thomas Frank

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027. The club recently made the announcement via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Frank, he has been at the club for six years in total, and he can only appreciate his employers and the fans for their tremendous support.

Thomas added that the players, the staff and everyone involved with the club deserve his utmost appreciation.

His words, “I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us — the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.”

