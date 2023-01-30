I Thank God For Laila Charani’s Life – Ned Nwoko

Popular Billionaire, Ned Nwoko has jumped on Instagram to celebrate his estranged Moroccan wife, Laila Charani on her birthday. He recently shared a picture of Laila alongside sweet words, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Ned, “My dear laila. As you know, I believe that we should celebrate life every day. As we wake up, we should be grateful to God for his mercies. I thank God for your life and wish you the very best today and always. On behalf of the family I say welcome to a new age. We love you. @Mnslailacharani”

Laila, who shares 3 kids with Ned Nwoko, announced on social media in October 2021 that she was separating from him.

WOW.