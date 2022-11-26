Qatar Couldn’t Punish Senegal’s Mistakes – Okocha

Ex-Nigeria midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has come out to praise and criticise Senegal for their display that produced a 3-1 World Cup victory against Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it was a good thing for Africa to get its first win at the tournament, he still believes Senegal escaped certain moments because they were playing against Qatar.

Okocha added that the host nation simply did not have enough to punish the Senegalese team when they made mistakes.

His words, “Finally we’ve gotten our first win as Africans at the World Cup. It was a good win, well deserved.”

“They had a bit of a hiccup after conceding that goal but I thought they controlled the match, and they were lucky coming up against Qatar, who I think do not have enough to really punish this Senegalese team when they make mistakes.”

“Credit to Senegal for getting their first win.”