I Thought About MUFC A Lot In The Summer – Gakpo

Netherlands forward, Cody Gakpo has come out to say that he would think about a January move to Manchester United should an offer come in. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he thought about Manchester United a lot in the summer, but the move eventually not happening makes him doubt the switch now.

Gakpo added that all he can do till a transfer to a new club is settled and finalized is wait.

His words, “That was a tough period. I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes.”

“Suppose you want to go from RKC Waalwijk to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic.”

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds did come. Should I go there? Now I wait everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”