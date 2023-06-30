I Thought I Was Going To Die During My Heart Scare At Juventus – Szczesny

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny has come out to say that he felt like his heart was going to explode when he suffered a serious health scare at Juventus. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a very scary experience at the time because he actually felt like he was going to die with the way his heart was pumping on the pitch.

Szczesny added that the chest pain was absolutely awful and he is lucky to still be playing football till now.

His words, “It was scary. I really thought I was going to die. After passing the ball to the defender, I felt like my heart was going to explode. I told Arkadiusz Milik that I was injured when I took a corner kick, but the Sporting players were already taking a corner kick. The chest pains were terrible.”