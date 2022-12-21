I Told Khloe Kardashian About The Depths Of My Drug Addiction – Lamar Odom

Ex-NBA star, Lamar Odom has come out to open up on his battle with drug addiction while he was married to Khloe Kardashian. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, drugs were actually his girlfriend while he was married to the reality star, and he even had to tell Khloe about the depths of his abuse because he couldn’t hide it forever.

His words, “Drugs, that was my girlfriend. I had a wife … and cocaine.”

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s–t. The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

WOW.