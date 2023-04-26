I Told Ronaldo I Couldn’t Like Him As A Kid – Dybala

Roma forward, Paulo Dybala has come out to say that he told Cristiano Ronaldo he hated him as a kid during their time together at Juventus due to his Argentine roots. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is so deeply felt in Argentina that it made him always sit on Messi’s side of the fence while growing up.

Dybala added that he had to tell Ronaldo the truth at the time because they always had a good relationship.

His words, “It was three good years with Cristiano, the team was strong and he gave us something extra. The rivalry between him and [Lionel] Messi is deeply felt in Argentina and as a child, of course, I was always on Messi’s side. One time we were on a plane to go play a game, I was at the back and he was sitting further forward. At one point he came to me to talk about football and other things. We used to discuss our lives in general and so I said to him ‘I basically hated you as a kid’. We had some laughs. We’ve always had a good relationship, a good dialogue.”

On Mourinho, “Mourinho has an image and an important power for what he represents in the world of football. He would be a good chess player. Before arriving in Roma we spoke twice, he is very good at ‘getting inside someone’. I have felt a special feeling: finding someone who speaks sincerely in the world of football is difficult.”