Manchester City Is Successful Regardless Of UCL Trophy – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to blast the criticism of his team in recent times. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if people say MCFC hasn’t been successful because of a lack of Champions League trophy, he calls that conclusion rubbish since his team has won a lot regardless.

Pep added that the style of play and consistency that Manchester City has displayed in recent years makes his team a very successful unit.

His words, “People say we haven’t had success because we haven’t won the Champions League – bullsh*t! We won a lot. Two back-to-back [Premier Leagues] in this country, and the way we played, the consistency, against this Liverpool. What a success.”

“I want a reaction – not just from players, staff, the whole organisation. We are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this. I want to beat Arsenal. I cannot deny how happy we are [to win]. But we are far away from the team that we were. There are many things that we are far away, far away. We play because ‘my manager told me to do this and this’ – but there is nothing from the stomach, the guts. We were lucky, and if we don’t change, sooner or later we are going to drop points. No passion, fire, desire to win from minute one.”