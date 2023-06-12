Messi Not Returning To Barcelona Is A Shame – Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong has come out to admit that it is a shame that he would not be reunited with Lionel Messi this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every team would want to have a Lionel Messi around on the pitch because he makes a difference at all times, so it was a shame to see him head to MLS.

Frenkie added that he currently feels good at the club, but his future is never guaranteed until it is.

His words, “I think every team would like to have Lionel there, because he makes a difference anytime, anywhere. It’s a shame he didn’t come to Barcelona. I would have liked him there, would have found his return top-notch. We’ll now see who joins and who leaves.”

On his future, “I feel good at Barcelona. If all goes well I will stay there. You can’t say anything 100% but I guess next season I will play for Barcelona.”