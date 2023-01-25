I Want Antony To Be More Direct – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United forward, Antony has to improve, club manager, Erik ten Hag has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if MUFC wins most games that Antony plays in, the Brazilian knows he can do better by being more direct during games.

Ten Hag added that Antony definitely has the capability and talent to give more than he is currently giving.

His words, “When he is playing, the team is winning and that already gives a message I think how well he is performing. He can do better, I see space for improvement and, for instance – and I think you notice – we want him to be more direct, more involved. But the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing, a good base to build further on.”

“I think he already makes improvement, he scored some goals, he scored in his first three games, now he scores against Everton and Charlton, so he has an impact. But I think with his capabilities, with his talents he can do even more. He has a good contribution in the team.”