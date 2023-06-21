Maybe I Exposed North West To TikTok Too Soon – Kim Kardashian

Reality star, Kim Kardashian has come out to admit that her ex-husband, Kanye West could have been right to say their young kids should not be on TikTok. She recently revealed that she regrets making such a parenting decision with her eldest daughter, North, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, her baby girl once sang explicit lyrics from an Ice Spice song and uploaded the clip on TikTok, and that could have been avoided.

Kim added that seeing her child use such vulgar words at her age was not her fondest parenting moment.

Her words, “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’”

“I saw on the internet, [people saying]. Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

