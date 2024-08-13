I Want Elon Musk To Join My Next Administration When I’m President – Trump

Ex-US president, Donald Trump has promised the largest deportation in U.S. history once more. He recently had his say during a rare public conversation between himself and Elon Musk, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he intends to oversee the largest deportation effort ever seen in America because decisive action is needed to protect the borders and American citizens.

Trump added that he needs Elon Musk to aid his presidential campaign because he has the strength, courage and brain to make it happen.

His words, “We will undertake the largest deportation effort ever seen in this country. We need to take decisive action to protect our borders and our citizens.”

On Musk, “You’re the greatest cutter. I need an Elon Musk — I need somebody that has a lot of strength and courage and smarts. I want to close up the Department of Education, move education back to the states.”

WOW.

