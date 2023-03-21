I Want To Be A Manchester City Legend – Foden

Manchester City forward, Phil Foden has come out to say that he hopes to spend a very long time at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants to be successful enough with Manchester City to earn having his own statue built outside the club stadium like Aguero, Kompany and David Silva.

Foden added that it feels very special to be a part of the City team, and he is proud to be a footballer.

His words, “I came from a rough area and not many people make it from my area. So to come out of that and see what I’ve done, I’m obviously proud of that. It’s so special to be part of this City team. Hopefully, in years to come, I can talk about my experience to my young kids and tell them how it was. Hopefully I can be remembered as a legend here when I finish, hopefully get a statue – I want that, definitely! For now, I’m just enjoying every moment.”

“I hope it’s this year. Definitely, the Champions League is the one we are all looking at now. We want to take a step further. We have been in a final and obviously it was heartbreaking to lose. Hopefully, if we can get there again we can use the defeat in the final, and the experience of winning the Premier League and other cups, to help us through it.”