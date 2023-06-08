I Want To Be Remembered As A Good And Kind Person After I Die – Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth has come out to share how he wants to be remembered when he dies. This is coming after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was really touched to hear people talking fondly about his late grandad at his funeral after he also died of the disease, and he hopes the same will happen for him when he is gone.

Chris added that he wants to be remembered as someone who was good and kind, and a person who contributed something of value on earth.

His words, “My uncle specifically said, “he’s remembered as a good bloke”. And if he knew, or if someone told him that’s how he would be remembered, how incredibly proud he would feel,”

“It made me think about my own life. And it wasn’t about career or anything. It was about being remembered as someone who was good and kind and contributed something of value.”

“Everything has more importance now, because of the realisation that this isn’t going to last forever.”

WOW.