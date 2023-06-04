I Want To Feel Important At MUFC – Fred

Manchester United midfielder, Fred has come out to hint that he could leave the club in this summer’s transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know if he would still be a MUFC player next season, even if he still has one year left in his contract.

Fred added that he wants to feel like an important wherever he plays while helping the team achieve success on the pitch.

His words, “I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here. Now it’s holiday time and a good opportunity to rest. I’ll talk to my staff, to the club, and see what is everyone’s decision. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United. Of course, I always want to be playing, to be helping my team, and gladly I started the final and I think we played well.”