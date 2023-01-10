I Want To Keep Helping MUFC On The Pitch – Dalot

Manchester United defender, Diogo Dalot has come out to admit that he loves the club amid negotiations over an extension on his current contract. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and the club are currently negotiating on what is best for both parties as regards a contract extension, and it is no secret that he is happy to play at Old Trafford.

Dalot added that the most important thing for him is how he can keep helping MUFC on the pitch.

His words, “I think we are in a position to say that we are talking about it, we are negotiating, we are seeing how both parties will benefit. It is no secret that I am happy to be here,”

“I love this club and I love to play for this club. We will see how things progress, but we are in a good direction for the team and, for me, this is the most important and, hopefully, individually I can still help the team.”