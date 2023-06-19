I Want To Keep Improving At Barcelona – Ansu Fati

Barcelona forward, Ansu Fati has come out to say that he has no intention to leave the club this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has a contract with Barcelona and he intends to continue improving and growing beyond this transfer window.

Fati added that he is very happy in Spain, and he wants to keep winning things with club and country.

His words, “I have a contract with Barca and my intention is to continue improving and growing there. That is my intention. I have a contract and I’m happy. Both in my club and in the national team.”