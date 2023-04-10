I Want To Respect My Real Madrid Contract Amid Brazil/Chelsea Links – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to distance himself from links to jobs with Brazil and Chelsea. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the reality of things is that he wishes to respect his contract at Real Madrid, so he will not concern himself with the ongoing rumors about his future.

Ancelotti added that he is not happy with how VAR has been implemented in football since its invention.

His words, “There’s a nice saying which is just right: the wind carries away the chatter. And that’s it, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I’d like to respect it.”

On VAR, “I have to tell the truth, I’m not very happy with how the VAR is applied. It is used too often. It was born to remedy clear and obvious mistakes, but now its intervention is requested too much requested. It needs to be changed a bit. There is still a lot of confusion about handballs.”