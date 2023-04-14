I Want To Win The UCL With PSG – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to say that he has no plans to abandon Paris Saint-Germain this summer. This is coming amid continued interest from Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is a Parisian who is playing his best football at the biggest club in France, so he is not looking to go elsewhere in the near future.

Mbappe added that he has already reached the round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the UCL, therefore he has to win it with PSG.

His words, “The next step? Winning the Champions League,”

“I have already made a final, semi-final, quarter-final, round of 16 … I have done everything but win. That’s all I need. Where [I want to do it]? In Paris. I’m a Parisian and under contract. So it’s PSG.”