I warned PDP about Peter Obi effect – Gov Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has recalled warning the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, about the “Peter Obi effect.”

Ikpeazu made the remark while disclosing that he predicted the Obi effect before the presidential election.

Prior to the presidential election, Obi had defected from the PDP to the Labour Party, LP.

Obi dumped the PDP before the party’s presidential primary.

Since he joined LP, Obi has become a household name among Nigerians who believed he should be the next president.

However, Ikpeazu, in a statement he signed, said: “That Peter Obi effect, I predicted it and told my party. I even volunteered that reasonable politicians should not ignore what Peter Obi was doing.

“What would happen going forward will be determined by how Peter Obi manages the groundswell of support that he had gathered.

“How is he going to funnel this towards an agenda that can eventually materialise in his dream?”