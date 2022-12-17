I Was Scared Of Not Being Believed If I Open Up About Abuse – Megan Thee Stallion

US Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has taken to the stand to testify in rapper and former boyfriend, Tory Lanez’s trial on criminal shooting charges. It recently went down on Tuesday, and Meghan emotionally depicted the traumatic night in 2020 when she said Lanez verbally berated her and shot her in the foot.

On the stand, Megan admitted that she lied to the police directly after the incident, telling them she stepped on glass, not that she was shot in the foot.

She added that by the time she was in the ambulance, after having talked to the police, there was no point in changing her story about stepping on glass because people don’t believe women.

Her words, “At this time, we were at the height of police brutality and the situation with George Floyd, and I didn’t know if police would shoot first and ask questions later. I don’t wanna see anybody die, I don’t wanna die.”

“In the Black community, in my community, it’s not really accepted to cooperate with police.”

