I Was Wrong To Slap Chris Rock – Will Smith

Popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith has come out to apologize to Chris Rock for assaulting him at the Oscars. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive, and his behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was simply unacceptable and inexcusable.

Will Smith added that he would love to apologize to Chris publicly for being wrong and out of line.

His words, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

“I am a work in progress.”

“Sincerely.”