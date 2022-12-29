I Will Develop My Game At Liverpool – Gakpo

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of PSV forward, Cody Gakpo for a fee that could rise to £44 million with add-ons. The club recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Gakpo, he feels very good and excited to be at Liverpool, and he is looking forward to start training with his new teammates at the amazing club.

He added that he’ll keep trying to develop his game in England despite having a lot to learn.

His words, “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.”

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years. I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”