Millions lost as fire razes popular Apongbon market in Lagos

A fire incident has the popular Apongbon Under Bridge Market in Lagos, razing shops and properties worth millions of nairas.

According to sources present at the scene, the fire started at around 4:00am Wednesday morning. It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but no casualty has been reported so far.

The unfortunate incident has already caused heavy traffic Eko and Carter bridges as Eko Bridge in particular, has been heavily affected by the inferno.

The federal and Lagos fire services are currently at the scene of the incident, trying to put out the fire.

Officials of LASEMA and LASTMA were later seen redirecting traffic away from the Eko Bridge and directing motorists to explore alternative routes that connect the mainland to Lagos Island.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Works has commenced integrity tests on the Eko Bridge to determine the safety of the bridge for further usage.

Eko Bridge is one of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland. The other two are Carter Bridge and the 3rd Mainland Bridge.