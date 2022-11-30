I Will Not Try To Uphold Your Beliefs About God – Tems

Popular singer, Tems has come out to address those who try to make her fit into their box of expectations about Christianity. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she is not a Christian savior and will not try to uphold anyone’s belief about God.

Tems added that she has worked so hard for her fans since starting her journey in the music industry in 2018.

Her words, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

“So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens. I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming. I’m just about to start.”

“I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not. It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself not you.”