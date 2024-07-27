I Withdrew From The Singles Tournament To Focus On The Doubles – Andy Murray

Two-time gold medalist, Andy Murray has withdrawn from singles at the Paris Olympics. He recently had his say while speaking at Thursday’s draw, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he still plans to compete in the doubles alongside Daniel Evans in his final Olympic appearance, and he had to withdraw from the singles tournament to focus more on that.

Andy added that his practice with Evans has been great thus far, and they will surely play so well together.

His words, “I’ve taken the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

