    I Won’t Be Addressing The Saga With Will Smith – Chris Rock

    Popular comedian, Chris Rock has come out to say he won’t be addressing the controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping him at The Oscars last week. He recently revealed this during a recent show in the US, and fans have been reacting.

    Chris Rock and Will Smith
    According to a source, as soon as Chris got on stage he got on the microphone and said, “Lower your expectations, I’m not going to address that s***.”

    Recall that Chris began his Ego Death comedy tour last week and many dates sold out after the slapping incident.

