I Won’t Frown At Messi’s Return To Barcelona – Luis Rubiales

PSG forward, Lionel Messi would be welcomed with open arms if Barcelona are able to negotiate his return to La Liga, the president of the Spanish FA has said. Luis Rubiales recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every fan of the Spanish league is interested in watching the best players week in week out, so he cannot frown at the possibility of him returning.

Messi added that whatever happens in the summer, Lionel Messi will always remain unique in world football.

His words, “If he returns to La Liga he will be welcomed with open arms. In the end all Spaniards and also all fans of Spanish football want that the best players are in our league. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football, and I will always wish him the best.”