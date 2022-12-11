I Won’t Pretend Like The Others In The Movie Business – Yvonne Nelson

Nollywood/Ghollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson has come out to ask her female colleagues to please stay away from her. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the industry ladies keep approaching her to get into the movie business, but when they realize she can’t pretend like the others, they get angry.

Her words, “These industry ladies keep approaching me, trying to get into my biz, when they realize I can’t pretend / fake like the whole industry does, they get mad. You want a plot of land, I hooked you up, why so bitter? I wanna inspire you from afar! Y’all stay away.”

