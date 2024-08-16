I Won’t Speak About Chelsea Targets Until They Are Signed – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has come out to say that he hopes to bring in more signings before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club already knows he wants more players brought in before the end of the transfer window, but he would not speak about players under contracts at other clubs before they actually sign.

Enzo added that he is also not worrying his head about possible departures because he is focused on the game vs Manchester City.

His words, “They are not our players so it is not correct, I think, to talk about a Napoli player or – who is the other one? – an Atlético Madrid player. In this moment, the club knows exactly what I think in terms of what we need in case we do something and hopefully before we finish the transfer window, we can bring in some players.”

On departures, “I just finished the session now and I am already thinking about tomorrow’s session. It is the only thing I like to do, I like to control, If you start thinking about 43 players, ‘manager [has] no time,’ I think it is not worth it. The [sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart] are there trying to find solutions for these kinds of players. I am not the guy in charge of finding solution for these players otherwise they have to pay me double.”

WOW.

