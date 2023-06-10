I would’ve slapped Kwankwaso if I met him – Ganduje

Immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje who succeeded Rabiu Kwankwaso in office may have renewed their political battle as both of them were spotted at the Presidential villa on Friday, obviously on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s invitation.

Ganduje, who spoke with State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting, said he came to report his former boss Rabiu Kwankwaso to President Bola Tinubu over the current demolition going on in the State.

He said, “I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

He described the demolition in Kano being carried out by Governor Abba Yusuf as “illegal”.

The distraught former Governor said it was executed without due process and, therefore, breached the law, calling him a stooge of Kwankwaso.

Ganduje said the demolition exercise was done without carrying out any investigation or giving due notice in line with the provisions of Land Use Act.

Recall Yusuf in his inauguration speech on May 29, gave a marching order to security agencies in Kano to immediately reposses all public properties believed to have been sold by the Ganduje administration.

He alleged that they were illegally acquired and built by the Ganduje’s administration.

Some structures demolished in the recent fiasco include Haji camp, Daula Hotel and shopping complexes around the Eid Prayer Ground in Kano, structures Ganduje said were products of Public-Private Partnerships.