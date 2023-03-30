I’d Rather Have Mitoma At MUFC Than Sancho – Paul Parker

Manchester United should sign Kaoru Mitoma in the next transfer window and offload Jadon Sancho, Paul Parker has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Mitoma would be a good player and PR spin for MUFC because he is such a direct winger who can also be the new Japanese hero the Red Devils will adore at Old Trafford.

Parker added that he would rather have Mitoma in his squad than Sancho who should return to Germany.

His words, “I really like him. He is very direct and he wants to go on the outside of his opponent, which is a rarity in today’s football. No defender wants that and he is very good at that. Mitoma would also be a very good PR-signing. To see a Japanese player at Man United would be a huge story.”

“I would love to see him at Man United but then they have to offload some of their wingers and they could start with getting rid of Jadon Sancho. I would rather have Mitoma in the squad than him. He has proven himself in the Premier League and I doubt that Sancho will ever do that. I think he should go back to Germany and play in his comfort zone where he is best. But if he comes to the club, Man United needs to figure out what to do with Marcus Rashford, who is best at the left wing. But that’s a luxury problem to have two good wingers.”