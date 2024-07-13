Idomila Community Stages Protest Over Deplorable Road Condition

The residents of Idomila community in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State staged a protest on Saturday, decrying the poor state of their major road.

During the protest, community members from over 938 houses expressed their grievances, citing immense hardship and suffering caused by the deteriorating road condition.

Bearing placards with appeals such as “Bike men and motorists are avoiding this road” and “Gov. Dapo Abiodun, we appeal to you to fix Idomila road,” the protesters highlighted the severe impact on their daily lives, including a fatality and several hospitalizations.

Kunle Sanni, chairman of the Idomila Elders Council, emphasized the importance of the road, which connects the community to the Army Barracks in Ilese, and called for government intervention.

“Landlords and tenants within Idomila communities are now on sick beds because of the bad road,” Sanni lamented.

“We want the governor to assist us in repairing this road. Let them check their records.

In Idomila, we voted wholeheartedly for the emergence of the governor.

We have 938 houses in Idomila community and about a million people living here. This road is a major route connecting the Army Barracks in Ilese.

The major occupations in this community are marketing and farming. We lost one of our elderly persons due to this bad road.”

Mrs. Dahunsi Oderinde, another community member, echoed Sanni’s sentiments, noting that the community had high hopes for the governor to address their longstanding request after supporting his election.

“We have tried to fill the potholes with bags and broken blocks, but the road remains in a terrible state, hindering access to the market, schools, and other essential amenities,” Oderinde explained.

The protestors also pointed out that the road construction from the market, through Dipo Dina Stadium, had been halted at the residence of the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, leaving their community in dire need of attention.

The community members urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to prioritize the repair of the Idomila road to alleviate their suffering and improve their quality of life.