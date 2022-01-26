Igbo Group Warns Against Tarnishing Image Of Southeast Politicians

A group, South East Youths for Equity Alliance (SEYEA), has cautioned fifth columnists and supporters of Governor David Umahi and ex-President of the Senate, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim against escalating the rift between the duo.

Recall that the two prominent Igbo leaders who recently declared their respective interests to contest the office of the President of Nigeria in 2023 have been at loggerheads.

However, the SEYEA in a statement by its National President, Comrade Ekeh Ifeanyi Chimezie, and forwarded to InfoStride News on Wednesday, warned that the careless destructions of images of the two presidential hopefuls before the public under the guise of the existing political rift must cease.

The group asked Ebonyi people to be grateful that southeast leaders who recently showed interest in the 2023 presidential race are from Ebonyi.

The group appealed to residents to jettison the issue of discrediting and painting the presidential hopefuls in bad light before the nation.

According to the SEYEA, “Let’s learn from other zones in that regard. We make bold to say that those that have led this nation in the past, the person leading now and those showing interest to contest from other zones of the country are not more saints than our brothers from the southeast that are showing interest to contest for the presidency.

The group queried, “why must we condemn our own and deny them the opportunity to rule this nation, while those that are not better than them are shaded by the people and helped to win the seat, thereby subjecting us to second class citizen status with no right to Aso Rock.

“Its high time for everyone to wear the Igboness-cap of “onye aghala nwanne ya” reach out to your contacts within and outside our region to support this divine project.

“We are naturally endowed with the power to influence, we must utilize that gift now to influence our friends, colleagues, mates and associates from other zones and regions to support us