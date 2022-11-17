Ignore Uzodinma at your own peril – Tinubu to Igbo business community

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has cautioned the South-East against ignoring the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Tinubu told the “business and political leaders in the South-East to ignore Hope Uzodimma at their own peril.”

He issued the caution at a town hall meeting with South-East private sector on Thursday in Owerri, NAN reports.

Tinubu assured the region that he would serve them if elected president.

The APC flagbearer urged Nigerians to vote for progress and to be part of the nation’s golden future and never to allow those who put the country backwards to come back again.

He said: ”I am coming to serve the people and not to be their boss. I brought progressive governance and forward-looking government and not the type that will take Nigerians backwards.”

He vowed to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive if elected president.

“We will develop a code that when activated, will make their goods and services easy on the roads of Nigeria,” he said.