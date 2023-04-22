Ministerial list: I can’t confirm Tinubu’s plan for non-APC members – Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has opened up on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu appointing non-members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, into his cabinet.

Keyamo said he can’t confirm or deny if Tinubu would appoint non-APC members into his cabinet.

The spokesman of Tinubu-Shettima campaign council said ministerial appointments were at the disposal of the President-elect.

“I cannot confirm or deny it. When the President-elect said he would go for competence, expectedly he would search far and wide for competent people.

“But I cannot specifically or definitely confirm or deny that. It is the complete prerogative of the President-elect,” Keyamo told newsmen.

As Nigerians awaits the May 29 handover, Tinubu’s appointment of cabinet members is beginning to take the centre stage.

Certain names and loyalists to the President-elect are beginning to emerge as possible cabinet members under the incoming Tinubu administration.